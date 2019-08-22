Iconic New York City pizzeria Di Fara reopens after shut down by state for unpaid taxes

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An iconic pizza restaurant in Brooklyn that was shut down by the state due to unpaid taxes has reopened for business.
The Department of Taxation and Finance said Tuesday that Di Fara owed $167,506.75 in unpaid taxes over the last two years.
However, the owners said they have worked out a deal and reopened on Thursday. The family got the keys to the locks from the state and were actually able to open the restaurant at its regular time.
But because it will take time to warm up the ovens, they will not be able to start serving for a couple hours.
Earlier this week, Margaret Mieles, the daughter of 82-year-old owner Domenico De Marco, said the restaurant on Avenue J in Midwood had a six-year payment plan agreement with the state and it was all a big miscommunication.
Mieles has been working alongside her father her whole life, and she says he built a brand on 50 years of passion, old school techniques and only the best ingredients.
She said they were audited a few years ago and agreed to make monthly payments, their most recent check on August 15. Then came the shutdown.
The pizzeria has been around since 1965 and has previously been shut down several times due to health violations.
Di Fara attracts celebrities and tourists, and it usually lands in the top five in most pizza reviews. The establishment recently earned an A from the health department.
There is a second location in Williamsburg that remained open.
