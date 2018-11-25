FOOD & DRINK

Iconic Queens diner shuts down after 45 years

Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
It was the end of an era for another piece of old New York.

An iconic Queens diner served the last of its pastrami sandwiches and cheeseburgers on Sunday, after serving the community for nearly 45 years.

Many of Shalimar Diner's loyal customers have been eating there for decades and both they and the workers are sad to see it close.

"I worked there for 29 years, I have very strong feelings - that was my place of employment...family. Even the customers were family,: said Denise Guardascione, "I don't understand how they're closing."

Guardascione says she loved working at the diner so much that she continued commuting to work after moving all the way out to Suffolk County.

