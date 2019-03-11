free food

IHOP offering free pancakes for Free Pancake Day

Free Pancake Day returns to IHOP on Tuesday

IHOPs across the country will offer a free short stack of pancakes Tuesday for Free Pancake Day.

This year's theme is Flip it Forward for the Kids.

IHOP is asking for donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

How it works:
Visit any IHOP restaurant Tuesday and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Enjoy your free pancakes and then choose to donate to charities that will help children battling critical illnesses.

The offer is for dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
