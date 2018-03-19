'Il Gatto Nero' Brings Italian Fare To The Upper West Side

A new Italian spot, offering salads and pizza, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Il Gatto Nero, the fresh arrival is located at 2758 Broadway (between 106th St. & 107th St.) in the Upper West Side.
This newcomer--located in the former Macchina space, which closed late last year--"specializes in simple, healthy, delicious food with a whimsical edge and artful presentation at an affordable price," according to its website.
The extensive menu features a variety of pasta dishes, pizzas with both red and white sauces, entrees and more.
If you're going the pizza route, expect to see variations like Italian buffalo mozzarella with basil and extra virgin olive oil; the "Naughty" with ham, mushrooms and artichokes; and a white "Stinky Cheese" pie with gorgonzola, smoked mozzarella and caciocavallo cheeses.
Switching over to entrees, look for dishes such as grilled whole branzino with carrot puree and green veggies, breaded boneless chicken breast with arugula and cherry tomatoes topped with anchovy vinaigrette; and filet mignon served with baked carrots or potatoes in a red wine demi-glace sauce.
Rounding things out is a list of red and white wines (by the bottle or glass) and desserts like tiramisu and New York cheesecake. (Take a look at the full menu there.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Adelheid R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 11th, said, "We enjoyed our Saturday night dinner so much that we went in for Sunday brunch within hours, in fact. We're pulling for them, as we loved the experience and the sense of care, quality, and individuality behind it!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Il Gatto Nero is open weekdays from 4pm-11pm, and weekends from 11am-11pm.
foodHoodlineNew York City
