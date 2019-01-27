FOOD & DRINK

In the know: What's heating up New York City's food scene this month

Photo: You Garden Xiao Long Bao/Yelp

By Hoodline
As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending today?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.
---

Infamous Chicken



Photo: yichi z./Yelp

Open since June, this chicken shop, tapas bar and Spanish spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Spanish" on Yelp.

Citywide, Spanish spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.2 percent over the past month, but Infamous Chicken saw a 45.2 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 180 percent.

Located at 1012 Amsterdam Ave. (between Cathedral Pky and 109th Street) in the Upper West Side, Infamous Chicken offers small plates, entrees and the free range chicken.

Caribbean Soul Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge



Photo: caribbean soul rooftop restaurant & lounge/Yelp

Laurelton's Caribbean Soul Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge is also making waves. Located at 234-04 Merrick Blvd., the lounge and Caribbean spot has seen an 18.9 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.6 percent for all businesses tagged "Caribbean" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 250 percent.

Caribbean Soul Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge offers an a la carte menu featuring jerk fries, braised oxtail and crab legs. Try the pineapple fried rice bowl with shrimp and lobster. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

RH Rooftop Restaurant



Photo: nadia z./Yelp

The West Village's RH Rooftop Restaurant is currently on the upswing in the wine bar category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as "Wine Bars" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, this wine bar and traditional American and Mediterranean spot increased its by 42.6 percent--and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.

Open for business at 9 Ninth Ave. since October, the business offers American favorites like burgers, sandwiches and steaks. Try the shaved ribeye sandwich with Swiss cheese, cherry peppers and au jus on garlic bread.

You Garden Xiao Long Bao



Photo: d c./Yelp

This Shanghainese spot, which offers noodles and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Shanghainese" on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged "Shanghainese" saw review counts increase by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, but You Garden Xiao Long Bao saw a 29.5 percent increase, maintaining a sound four-star rating throughout. It gained 4.0 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.

Located at 4107 Bell Blvd. in Bayside, You Garden Xiao Long Bao offers dim sum favorites like soup dumplings and pork buns, in addition to a variety of other Chinese items.

Zia Maria-Little Italy



Photo: zia maria-little italy/Yelp

Is Little Italy's Zia Maria-Little Italy on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the bar and Italian spot is seeing plenty of action.

While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2 percent over the past month, Zia Maria-Little Italy nabbed a 29.3 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a sound four-star rating.

Located at 138 Mulberry St. (between Hester and Grand streets.), Zia Maria-Little Italy offers homemade pasta, pizza and other Italian antipasti items.
