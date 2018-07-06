FOOD & DRINK

Irish pub Grace's now open in the West Village

Photo: Sophie B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Irish pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 252 W. 14th St. in the West Village, the new arrival is called Grace's.

On the menu, expect to find a selection of draft beers and wine, along with specialty cocktails like the Mr. Hartley -- a blend of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Pedro Ximenez sherry and orange bitters.

Bar bites include options such as mussels with Guinness and bacon; housemade soda bread with Irish butter; and cider-braised chicken with leeks, asparagus and barley.

Grace's has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Shannon G., whoreviewed the new pub on June 26, wrote, "Feel truly in Ireland once you walk through the door! Beautiful candles everywhere and greeted with lovely staff. You will be sure to have great conversation over a creamy Guinness. Food was beautiful and the spiced beef sandwich was by far my favorite!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Grace's is open from 2 p.m.-4 a.m. on weekdays and noon-4 a.m. on weekends.
