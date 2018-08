Italian eatery Brothers Bistro debuts in Sheepshead Bay

A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Sheepshead Bay, called Brothers Bistro , is located at 1724 Sheepshead Bay Road.Previously known as Factory Cafe, Brothers Bistro has specials each day of the week: pasta Mondays, sweet Tuesdays, family and friends Wednesdays and kids-eat-free Thursdays. Menu items include loaded nachos, chicken parmigiana and prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella with cherry tomatoes.With a three-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Brothers Bistro is off to a slow start, but it's early days yet.Dmitry E. said , "The decor certainly improved from when this was Factory Cafe. Calamari was fine, batter was light and portion was good."Yelper Amina D. added , "The only thing that I can say definitely that service was really good. Attentive hostess and nice server."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Brothers Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.