FOOD & DRINK

Italian eatery Brothers Bistro debuts in Sheepshead Bay

Photo: Brothers Bistro/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Sheepshead Bay, called Brothers Bistro, is located at 1724 Sheepshead Bay Road.

Previously known as Factory Cafe, Brothers Bistro has specials each day of the week: pasta Mondays, sweet Tuesdays, family and friends Wednesdays and kids-eat-free Thursdays. Menu items include loaded nachos, chicken parmigiana and prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella with cherry tomatoes.

With a three-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Brothers Bistro is off to a slow start, but it's early days yet.

Dmitry E. said, "The decor certainly improved from when this was Factory Cafe. Calamari was fine, batter was light and portion was good."

Yelper Amina D. added, "The only thing that I can say definitely that service was really good. Attentive hostess and nice server."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Brothers Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News