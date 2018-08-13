Izzie's Cheesesteaks brings late-night fast food to the Lower East Side

Craving a sandwich on the go? You're in luck: Izzie's Cheesesteaks, a new fast-food joint serving cheesesteaks, burgers and more, has opened its doors at 47 Clinton St. on the Lower East Side.
It's the project of several former employees of the recently closed East Village standby 99 Miles to Philly. Like the departed sandwich shop, it's open late, and offers online ordering and delivery.
On the menu, expect to find choices like the classic cheesesteak, offered in full or half size and with or without onions. Burgers include the option of either a beef patty or the meatless Impossible Burger; for sides, there are homemade sweet potato fries and empanadas. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Izzie's Cheesesteaks has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Ruggy J. said of the half-size cheesesteak, "It was the perfect amount for me, and had all the components I've experienced when dining elsewhere in N.Y. and Philadelphia. Amoroso roll, translucent grilled onions, thinly sliced meat, and topped with Whiz -- all the baseline classics."
"It definitely was one the of the better cheesesteaks I've had outside of Philly," Yelper Henry T. wrote. "What really stole the show for my friends and I were the delicious sweet potato fries that they offered."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Izzie's Cheesesteaks is open from noon-11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
