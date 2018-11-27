HOLIDAY RECIPES

If Jeff Smith's 2-year-old son can make this dessert - so can you!



Jeff Smith and 2-year-old son stir up this toddler-friendly muddy buddies dessert.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
My son Jordan and I made our favorite, EASY dessert for the holidays. If a two-year-old can do it - so can you!


Ingredients
9 Cups Rice Chex, Corn Chex or Chocolate Chex cereal (or combination)
1 Cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 Cup peanut butter
1/4 Cup butter or margarine
1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 Cups powdered sugar

Directions
1. Into large bowl, measure cereal; set aside
2. In 1-quart microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter uncovered on High 1 minute; stir
3. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth

4. Stir in vanilla
5. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated
6. Add and distribute powdered sugar
7. Store in airtight container in refrigerator

This recipe is adapted from the Chex website with some minor modifications.

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
