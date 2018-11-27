<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4767865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 4)

If Jeff Smith's 2-year-old son can make this dessert - so can you!

Jeff Smith and 2-year-old son stir up this toddler-friendly muddy buddies dessert.