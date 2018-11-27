NEW YORK (WABC) --My son Jordan and I made our favorite, EASY dessert for the holidays. If a two-year-old can do it - so can you!
Ingredients
9 Cups Rice Chex, Corn Chex or Chocolate Chex cereal (or combination)
1 Cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 Cup peanut butter
1/4 Cup butter or margarine
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 Cups powdered sugar
Directions
1. Into large bowl, measure cereal; set aside
2. In 1-quart microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter uncovered on High 1 minute; stir
3. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth
4. Stir in vanilla
5. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated
6. Add and distribute powdered sugar
7. Store in airtight container in refrigerator
This recipe is adapted from the Chex website with some minor modifications.
