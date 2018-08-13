FOOD & DRINK

Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Jelly Belly is introducing two new flavor pairings to its daring BeanBoozled mix.

Jelly Belly Candy Company is rolling out the fifth edition of the BeanBoozled Collection of jelly beans to stores this month.

The BeanBoozled's 5th Edition line introduces two new flavor pairings to its daring mix: Dirty Dishwater and its lookalike Birthday Cake, and Stink Bug with its identical partner Toasted Marshmallow.

BeanBoozled's 5th Edition includes 20 flavors of jelly beans: 10 are weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors. There is only one way to tell the twin beans apart - take a bite! Will it be delicious or vicious?

The flavor pairings are:

Dirty Dishwater/Birthday Cake - NEW
Stink Bug/Toasted Marshmallow - NEW
Barf/Peach
Toothpaste/Berry Blue
Rotten Egg/Buttered Popcorn
Stinky Socks/Tutti-Fruitti
Canned Dog Food/Chocolate Pudding
Spoiled Milk/Coconut
Dead Fish/Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Booger/Juicy Pear

BeanBoozled 5th Edition is available now with the 3.5-oz. Spinner Gift Box and the 12.6-oz. JUMBO Gift Box. The 1.6-oz. Flip-Top Box, 1.9-oz. Grab & Go Bag, 3.5-oz. Mystery Dispenser, 3.36-oz. Spinner Tin, and 7.1-oz. Party Pack are scheduled to be available by the fall.

Originally introduced in 2007, the BeanBoozled Collection's popularity skyrocketed in 2013 with the launch of the line's third edition. Discovered by YouTubers, who took to their channels with BeanBoozled challenge videos, this pop culture sensation can be seen in more than 2 million user-generated online videos, with more added each day.

Consumers can also use the free BeanBoozled mobile app to play BeanBoozled and challenge friends.

Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898 and began making Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976.

Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandyconsumerbizarreu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Cooking 'boot camp' teaches young chefs in high-end restaurants
Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Meet me down on Mulberry & Vine: health food spot debuts in Dumbo
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
Search resumes for Queens woman swept out by current
Boy injured after set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Arrest warrant issued in shooting of 5-year-old on 4th of July
Tour bus hits overpass in Newark; several hurt
Show More
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
VIDEO: Brazen robber chokes out victim in Upper Manhattan
5 big stories to start the week
VIDEO: Plane lands on freeway in northern California
Baltimore officer resigns after video shows him punching man
More News