Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores

Jelly Belly Candy Company is rolling out the fifth edition of the BeanBoozled Collection of jelly beans to stores this month.The BeanBoozled's 5th Edition line introduces two new flavor pairings to its daring mix: Dirty Dishwater and its lookalike Birthday Cake, and Stink Bug with its identical partner Toasted Marshmallow.BeanBoozled's 5th Edition includes 20 flavors of jelly beans: 10 are weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors. There is only one way to tell the twin beans apart - take a bite! Will it be delicious or vicious?The flavor pairings are:Dirty Dishwater/Birthday Cake - NEWStink Bug/Toasted Marshmallow - NEWBarf/PeachToothpaste/Berry BlueRotten Egg/Buttered PopcornStinky Socks/Tutti-FruittiCanned Dog Food/Chocolate PuddingSpoiled Milk/CoconutDead Fish/Strawberry Banana SmoothieBooger/Juicy PearBeanBoozled 5th Edition is available now with the 3.5-oz. Spinner Gift Box and the 12.6-oz. JUMBO Gift Box. The 1.6-oz. Flip-Top Box, 1.9-oz. Grab & Go Bag, 3.5-oz. Mystery Dispenser, 3.36-oz. Spinner Tin, and 7.1-oz. Party Pack are scheduled to be available by the fall.Originally introduced in 2007, the BeanBoozled Collection's popularity skyrocketed in 2013 with the launch of the line's third edition. Discovered by YouTubers, who took to their channels with BeanBoozled challenge videos, this pop culture sensation can be seen in more than 2 million user-generated online videos, with more added each day.Consumers can also use the free BeanBoozled mobile app to play BeanBoozled and challenge friends.Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898 and began making Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976.Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family.----------