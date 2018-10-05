FULL RESULTS! @pacpark Tacos! All in 8 min

1. Joey Chestnut 62

2. Gideon Oji 52

3. Adrian Morgan 40

4. Miki Sudo 37

5. Erik Denmark 32.5

6. Taran Eckel 32

7. Nathan Klocke 17

8. Mary Bowers 14

9. Casey Lin 10

10. Stewart Lopez 6

DQs for Marco Gutierrez and Mikey McDonigal pic.twitter.com/t0EUxWUARn — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) October 5, 2018

Competitive eating master Joey "Jaws" Chestnut downed a record 62 carnitas tacos in eight minutes to win the inaugural Pacific Park World Taco-Eating Championship on Thursday.The event on the Santa Monica pier offered $5,000 in prizes, including $2,500 for first place, and featured many of the world's highest-ranked competitive eaters. The eating circuit's top female, Miki Sudo from New York, finished in fourth place with 37 tacos.Chestnut, who is from San Jose, held 44 eating records prior to the taco event and is perhaps best known for his digestive feats at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, where he has downed a record 74 hot dogs.