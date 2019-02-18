FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for ramen? Check out New York City's top 5 spots

Totto Ramen. | Photo: Masako H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in New York City. While everyone in New York has their preferred ramen place, we've made a list of our own favorites, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Totto Ramen



Photo: alfred f./Yelp

Topping the list is Totto Ramen. Located at 366 W. 52nd St. (between Eighth and Ninth avenues) in Hell's Kitchen, the spot to score ramen and more is the most popular ramen spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 5,107 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ippudo Westside



Photo: ippudo westside/Yelp

Next up is Hell's Kitchen's Ippudo Westside, situated at 321 W. 51st St. (between Eighth and Ninth avenues.) With four stars out of 3,386 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ramen has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zen Ramen & Sushi



PHOTO: VIVY L./YELP

Midtown's Zen Ramen & Sushi, located at 150 W. 36th St. (between Seventh Ave and Broadway), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, which offers ramen, salad and more, 4.5 stars out of 859 reviews.

4. Minca



Photo: d.c./Yelp

Over in the East Village, check out Minca, which has earned four stars out of 1,598 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ramen and more at 536 E. Fifth St. (between avenues A and B.)

5. Momosan Ramen & Sake



Photo: albert h./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Momosan Ramen & Sake, a Murray Hill favorite with four stars out of 1,403 reviews. Stop by 342 Lexington Ave. (between 39th and 40th streets) to hit up the spot to score ramen and tapas next time you're in the mood.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
