JQK Floral Tea brings specialty beverages and desserts to the East Village

A new tea room, offering coffee, tea, desserts and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called JQK Floral Tea, the new addition is located at 330 E. 11th St., Store 2 in the East Village.
Try one of the shop's green, black or oolong teas. Customers can choose to add a floral note of jasmine, hibiscus, spearmint and more. Further additions include a cream cheese topping or brown sugar.
The new tea room has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Vikki W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 1, wrote, "Their tea tastes great, not too heavy/artificial. Tried rose with brown sugar latte and Tokyo mojito, and we loved them both."
Yelper Chris Z. added, "I ordered Classic Black with cream cheese topping, and it was so good! Best cream cheese topping. The pastries were awesome too!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: JQK Floral Tea is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
