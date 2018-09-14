Kaigo Coffee Room debuts in Brooklyn Heights

A new spot to score coffee, tea and pastries has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kaigo Coffee Room, the new arrival is located at 139 Bridge Park Drive along the waterfront at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6.
Kaigo offers drip, espresso, Americano and cold brew options. Pour over coffee in Colombian, Kenyan and Ethiopian flavors are also available. For those interested in white coffees, check out the piccolo, cortado, cappuccino, mocha, chai and latte options.
Tea drinkers will find Earl Grey, peppermint, green, English breakfast, chamomile and lemon ginger teas. And the menu is rounded out by an array of smoothies, pastries and light bites like avocado toast with various toppings.
Kaigo Coffee Room has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Anna L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "Delicious! I highly suggest the matcha latte. They made it perfectly without adding too much sugar so it didn't become sickeningly sweet."
Yelper Michael T. added, "Their cold brews and espressos are top notch. They are extremely selective of the beans they source and it reflects in the taste of their beverages, and their skilled latte art is definitely a sight to be seen."
Head on over to check it out: Kaigo Coffee Room is open from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
