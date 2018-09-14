FOOD & DRINK

Kaigo Coffee Room debuts in Brooklyn Heights

Photo: Mimee S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and pastries has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kaigo Coffee Room, the new arrival is located at 139 Bridge Park Drive along the waterfront at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6.

Kaigo offers drip, espresso, Americano and cold brew options. Pour over coffee in Colombian, Kenyan and Ethiopian flavors are also available. For those interested in white coffees, check out the piccolo, cortado, cappuccino, mocha, chai and latte options.

Tea drinkers will find Earl Grey, peppermint, green, English breakfast, chamomile and lemon ginger teas. And the menu is rounded out by an array of smoothies, pastries and light bites like avocado toast with various toppings.

Kaigo Coffee Room has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Anna L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "Delicious! I highly suggest the matcha latte. They made it perfectly without adding too much sugar so it didn't become sickeningly sweet."

Yelper Michael T. added, "Their cold brews and espressos are top notch. They are extremely selective of the beans they source and it reflects in the taste of their beverages, and their skilled latte art is definitely a sight to be seen."

Head on over to check it out: Kaigo Coffee Room is open from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Neighborhood Eats: Arroz con Pollo at Pilar Cuban Eatery
7 On Your Side: Tailgating food safety tips
Poke spot Maui Onion opens a second location in Midtown
Satisfy your noodle cravings with these 5 NYC newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Florence Update: Expect 'catastrophic freshwater flooding'
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Man stabbed on Lower Manhattan subway platform
Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection
Woman punched in the face, sexually assaulted in Chelsea
Police: Man stabs cat 12 times while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in New Jersey
Show More
CT woman calls police, says husband shot intruder in home
Court reverses Brooklyn man's overturned murder conviction
Luxury retailer Henri Bendel, opened in NYC in 1895, closing
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
Surfers riding wave of Hurricane Florence, but caution urged
More News