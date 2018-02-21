'Karakatta' Brings Ramen To Greenwich Village

A new spot to score ramen and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Greenwich Village, called Karakatta, is located at 230 Thompson St. (between 3rd St & Bleecker St).
This newcomer is the latest project from restaurateurs chef Takatoshi Nagara and owner Takayuki Watanabe, who also run the popular Lower East Side ramen joint, Mr. Taka Ramen and Tokyo's Michelin-rated Bigiya.
Karakatta specializes in all things spicy, so expect to see a variety of popular ramen mainstays, appetizers and rice bowl sets--with the heat levels elevated to your conceit.
On the menu, look for ramen variations such as "Spicy Ginger Stamina" with pork belly, ground pork, a half boiled egg, and veggies in a pork and chicken broth; butter miso ramen with a pork and chicken broth topped with cilantro; and "Taka's Shoyu" with chicken or pork belly, cabbage and bean sprouts in a soy sauce broth.
Rounding things out is a selection of Japanese beers and sake, Ramune sodas, roasted green teas and more.
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, karakatta is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Sean W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 13th, said: "Karakatta is a cozy spicy-oriented ramen parlour in Greenwich Village. I feel that it takes a high degree of ingenuity and execution to stand out in the ramen scene, and Karakatta succeeds in this."
Yelper Myroslaw B. added: "Very delicious ramen varieties from the cult favorite Mr. Taka, opened two weeks ago. My first visit, I ordered Taka's Shoyu to go, extra spicy with added bok choy--and it was everything I want in a ramen."
And Edward W. said: "I came on a Sunday night at 5pm and it was not too busy. The restaurant fits at most around 25, with 8 seats at the tables and more seats at the bar."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Karakatta is open weekdays from 5:30pm-11:30pm, and weekends from noon-11:30pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City