'Kebab Empire' Brings Uyghur Eats To Hell's Kitchen

A new spot to score kebabs and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 934 8th Ave. (between 56th St. & 55th St.) in Hell's Kitchen, the fresh addition is called Kebab Empire.
This new spot--located in the former Reviver space, which closed last year--specializes in Uyghur-style kebabs served with rice, naan bread, salad and yogurt. There's another Kebab Empire outpost in Flushing as well.
Expect to see options like chicken, lamb, beef, cumin lamb and lamb shank. Customers can order the kebabs on a plate or individually as well.
There's a selection of drinks on offer, too, such as doogh (savory and yogurt-based) and milk tea, along with baklava and yogurt for dessert. (You can check out the menu here.)
Kebab Empire has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.
Kelly E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 16th, said: "Wow, not often do I walk into a fast food-looking restaurant in Midtown and walk out feeling like I just experienced something magical. It's a small shop, but I really appreciate the TLC put into the details."
Yelper Yang X. added: "Value: 7/10. Experience: 8/10. Taste: 7/10. A stall with kebab food that will warm you up in the winter. Value: We got the lamb leg for $7. It came with a small side salad and sour cream. It was a solid portion for sure."
And Nydia M. said: "These people were open during winter storm Greyson. If that's not reason enough for a 5 star rating, I don't know what is. My family literally walked half a block from our hotel, in a blizzard, to eat lunch here."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kebab Empire is open 24 hours a day.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City