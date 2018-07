Kefi brings Greek fare back to its original space on the Upper West Side

If you've got Greek fare on the brain, a recent opening is need-to-know. Kefi , a former Upper West Side taverna, is open again in its original space at 222 W. 79th St. after a foray to Columbus Ave.On the menu, look for the lamb burger, sheep's milk dumplings and the platter of four dips served with pita -- sun-dried tomato hummus, eggplant-parsley dip, tzatziki and caviar yogurt.The return of the restaurant seems to be a welcome event in the neighborhood, with a 4.5-star rating out of 61 reviews on Yelp."The grilled octopus on bean salad was transcendent," rhapsodized Yelper Scott R. "The half-foot long octopus leg is about two fingers thick and amazingly tender and flavorful. There are no bold spices -- just straightforward flavors (e.g., lemon, olive oil) that bring out an essence of the cephalopod I'd never experienced before."And Yelper Emilio M. recommended , "Try the lamb shank as it is full of flavor and so tender. For an app, you can't go wrong with their hummus!"Head on over to check it out: Kefi is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.