Kefi brings Greek fare back to its original space on the Upper West Side

If you've got Greek fare on the brain, a recent opening is need-to-know. Kefi, a former Upper West Side taverna, is open again in its original space at 222 W. 79th St. after a foray to Columbus Ave.
On the menu, look for the lamb burger, sheep's milk dumplings and the platter of four dips served with pita -- sun-dried tomato hummus, eggplant-parsley dip, tzatziki and caviar yogurt.
The return of the restaurant seems to be a welcome event in the neighborhood, with a 4.5-star rating out of 61 reviews on Yelp.
"The grilled octopus on bean salad was transcendent," rhapsodized Yelper Scott R. "The half-foot long octopus leg is about two fingers thick and amazingly tender and flavorful. There are no bold spices -- just straightforward flavors (e.g., lemon, olive oil) that bring out an essence of the cephalopod I'd never experienced before."
And Yelper Emilio M. recommended, "Try the lamb shank as it is full of flavor and so tender. For an app, you can't go wrong with their hummus!"
Head on over to check it out: Kefi is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
