Ken Rosato shares his recipe for a quick, easy and delicious holiday favorite: the ham and cheese tart."If you take this as a guest to somebody else's house, they'll think you worked all day on it," Ken said, "meanwhile, it's only about a 30-minute dish!"See the recipe below.1 package of puff pastry dough (sold in the freezer section near pie crusts)1/4 pound of thinly sliced ham (Black Forest or Virginia preferred, but any type will do)1/3 pound of sliced or shredded cheese (Swiss, fontina and/or gruyere - any of each, or a combination of all!)2 tablespoons of Dijon mustardI eggflour for dusting1. Defrost puff pastry in fridge according to package directions. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.2. Sprinkle a pinch of flour onto your work surface, divide dough in half and stretch out each half to fit a cookie sheet.3. Lay down the first layer of dough onto cookie sheet, then spread an even layer of mustard.4. Add ham, then cheese, then top with the second layer of dough.5. Crimp the layers of dough together to make a seal, and poke a few holes in the top layer to vent any steam.6. Crack the egg into a small bowl and add a tablespoon of water. Whisk the egg to make egg wash. Use a brush to glaze the surface of the dough with egg wash.7. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes, or until fully puffed and golden brown (start checking at 10 minutes). Let cool slightly before slicing.Check out the video above to see how Ken prepares his ham and cheese tart!