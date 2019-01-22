FOOD & DRINK

KFC launches gravy-scented candle and 'frying chicken' audio

The sounds and smells of KFC could fill the homes of many.

John Clark
UNITED KINGDOM --
The folks at KFC have done it again. The fast-food chain that brought you fried chicken-scented fire logs announced the newest addition to its lineup of merchandise: gravy-scented candles.

"Nothing beats the sweet, soulful aroma of KFC gravy," the website reads.

Right now, there are just 230 limited edition candles available on a first-come first-served basis -- but they're only available in the United Kingdom.

And for those who'd prefer to stimulate some different senses, KFC has launched the KFChill Experience.

The sound board allows you to listen to sounds associated with KFC's Gravy Mega Box.

You can listen to the sound of "Frying Chicken," "Falling Fries," and "Simmering Gravy" -- all with no calories.

