KFC meatless fried chicken coming to Atlanta

This undated image shows a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken's new plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat. (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

ATLANTA -- It looks like chicken. It tastes like chicken. But, there is no chicken.

Kentucky Fried Chicken says it's testing a meatless option, calling it Beyond Fried Chicken, a Kentucky Fried Miracle.

The plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat.

"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC tweeted.

You can get nuggets or boneless wings.

"The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin' good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go," KFC said in a statement.

The vegan chicken meal is not available everywhere, yet.

KFC says it will be testing the recipe in Atlanta, Georgia on August 27.

Would you try it?

