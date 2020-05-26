KFC testing out new fried chicken sandwich

ORLANDO, Florida -- KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.
The KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the fast-food chain's Crispy Colonel sandwich.
The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it's topped with pickles and spicy or a classic mayonnaise.
The sandwich is currently being tested at locations in Orlando, Florida for the next month.
The sandwich will cost $3.99 or $6.99 for a combo meal.
If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.
