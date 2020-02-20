Food & Drink

KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich

Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.

KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend - chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich with a fried chicken filet between two warm, glazed donuts or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken and a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday - but you don't have much time!

They'll only be available through March 16th.

Just last week, the fast food chain announced they are selling KFC Crocs Bucket Clogs, a limited edition shoe designed to look (and smell!) like the classic KFC bucket of chicken.

The Crocs will be available this spring. A pair will set you back $59.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfast food restaurantkfcchickendonuts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in NJ
5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Sullivan Co.
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
7 On Your Side Investigates: Literally dying for a bigger butt
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Trump ally Roger Stone to be sentenced as case roils DOJ
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Show More
Don't fall for these coronavirus-related scams
Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old girl missing since December
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
NYC daycare shuts down suddenly, leaving parents scrambling
AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly
More TOP STORIES News