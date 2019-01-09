FOOD & DRINK

Kips Bay gets a new lounge: The Factory 380

A new lounge and cocktail bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Kips Bay, called The Factory 380, is located at 380 Third Ave.

Influenced by Andy Warhol and 60s New York, this lounge offers a variety of cocktails, beer and small plates. Try the lamb barbacoa tacos with corn tortilla, pico de gallo, daikon slaw and tzatziki sauce. Pair it with the Boot Leggin' cocktail with bourbon, lemon juice, honey syrup, mint and ginger.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, The Factory 380 has already made a good impression.

Green B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 6, wrote, "The bar lounge when you first walk in is a great place to hang, eat and drink. The cocktails are amazing."

And Michelle K. wrote, "I love this place! Definitely try the speakeasy in the back. He makes the most delicious cocktails! This is my go-to spot for sure!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Factory 380 is open from 4 p.m.-4 a.m. daily.
