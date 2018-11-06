FOOD & DRINK

Kips Bay gets a new restaurant for lobster lovers: Cousins Maine Lobster

Photo: Victoria T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Cousins Maine Lobster, the fresh arrival is located at 77 Lexington Ave. in Kips Bay.

On the menu, look for everything lobster: rolls, sandwiches, salads, tacos, and sides. Customers can choose the Maine lobster roll with a cup of lobster bisque, or go with the lobster grilled cheese with a side of tots. There are non-lobster offerings, too, such as fish and chips and Maine fried clams.

Diners can complement their meal with a domestic, craft, or import beer, as well as a glass of wine. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a three-point five star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Kim S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 30, wrote, "Absolutely delicious! CT lobster roll -- yum! I could eat here every day. Roll looks small, but there are big pieces of lobster and a large serving of tater tots. I'm in heaven."

Yelper Scott A. added, "Atmosphere ... think nice fast food chain with a decent amount of seating. Not a place for a first date, but great for a quick meal, lunch, or any time you need to cure that lobsta craving!"

Head on over to check it out: Cousins Maine Lobster is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
