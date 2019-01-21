FOOD & DRINK

KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees impacted by government shutdown

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley made the announcement through their Rock and Brews Restaurants' Facebook page.

Two members of the legendary rock band KISS are offering TSA employees a free meal.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley made the announcement through their Rock and Brews Restaurants' Facebook page.

TSA employees, impacted during the government shutdown, can get a free pulled pork sandwich or strawberry fields salad at all stand-alone Rock and Brews locations.

Simmons and Stanley aren't the only ones to offer help to federal workers during the shutdown.

Music legend Jon Bon Jovi offered free meals to furloughed federal workers at his New Jersey restaurant on Monday and former President George W. Bush delivered pizza to his Secret Service detail last week.
