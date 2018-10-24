FOOD & DRINK

Kleins debuts in Williamsburg with traditional American fare

Photo: Livia K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new traditional American eatery has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 97 Wythe Ave. in the Hoxton hotel, the new addition is called Klein's.

The restaurant's take on a classic American menu includes seared king salmon with leeks and ginger-miso butter, and bucatini and meatballs with Jersey tomato sauce. For dessert, look for options like the carrot cake with toasted coconut and the cheesecake sundae. (Check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Christina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 1, wrote, "I was very pleased to find that Klein's has beautiful food to match their amazing decor and ambiance. Though the price point is high, the food and service definitely measure up!"

And Mike C. wrote, "The outdoor area is especially nice, which is completely open and attached to the regular restaurant. It is down a flight of stairs with stadium seating available for casual eating and ordering from the bar."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kleins is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Sunday through Wednesday and 7 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New halal eatery Atomic Wings debuts in Jamaica Hills
McDonald's introduces 1st new breakfast item since 2013
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Park Terrace Grill brings Mediterranean fare to Park Slope
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to politicians, CNN
Police: LI man throws rock at van, beats woman, assaults cops
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Single ticket claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
Mattresses, sofas fuel 4-alarm fire at NJ furniture store
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Show More
7th child dies, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
Teens wanted for at least 7 robberies at Midtown restaurants
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
More News