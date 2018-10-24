Kleins debuts in Williamsburg with traditional American fare

A new traditional American eatery has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 97 Wythe Ave. in the Hoxton hotel, the new addition is called Klein's.
The restaurant's take on a classic American menu includes seared king salmon with leeks and ginger-miso butter, and bucatini and meatballs with Jersey tomato sauce. For dessert, look for options like the carrot cake with toasted coconut and the cheesecake sundae. (Check out the full menu here.)
The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Christina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 1, wrote, "I was very pleased to find that Klein's has beautiful food to match their amazing decor and ambiance. Though the price point is high, the food and service definitely measure up!"
And Mike C. wrote, "The outdoor area is especially nice, which is completely open and attached to the regular restaurant. It is down a flight of stairs with stadium seating available for casual eating and ordering from the bar."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kleins is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Sunday through Wednesday and 7 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
