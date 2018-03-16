'Kome Waza' Makes Upper East Side Debut, With Poke & More

A new spot to score poke has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Kome Waza, the new arrival is located at 1275 1st Ave in the Upper East Side.
This is the latest addition to the Kome Waza family, which has another location at 40 Water St. in the FiDi. It specializes in signature and build-your-own poke bowls and onigiri (rice balls).
If you're building your own bowl, start by choosing a protein like hamachi, seared tuna or salmon; then add your choice of base, mix-ins, sauces and garnishes.
For signature bowls, expect to see offerings like a white soy avocado cream bowl with seared tuna and eight-grain brown rice; anchovy mango hamachi with scallops over mixed greens and quinoa, or wasabi cashew octopus with scallops and shrimp over kale. (You can check out the full selection here.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Kome Waza has already made a good impression.
Anne L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 13th, said, "Just found out yesterday that they opened another location! Came to try their white soy avocado sauce and it was good."
Yelper Mischa L. added, "Highly recommended for lunch and dinner. There's no healthier choice than a good poke bowl with some quinoa and salmon. The avocado cream sauce is probably the best, but try them all!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kome Waza is open daily from 11am-10pm.
