Korean seafood restaurant Bap makes waves in Murray Hill

Photo: Bap/Yelp

By Hoodline
Korean food and poke fans, take heed: there's a new seafood-focused Korean joint in town to get your fill of both. The newcomer to Murray Hill, called Bap, is located at 516A Third Ave.

Small plates on the menu include Korean mainstays like baby octopus stir-fried in red sauce and a seafood pancake with shrimp, mussels, and octopus. The eponymous bibimbap bowls come topped with a choice of vegetables, beef or seafood and a fried egg.

If your party has a lot of mouths to feed, check out a barbecue combo or one of the steam boxes: a whole box of steamed seafood with mussels, top neck clams, little neck clams, jumbo shrimp and scallops -- or the fancier version, which also comes with lobster or snow crab. (You can check out the full menu and order online here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Bap seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"Affordable, fast, and phenomenal service. Plus the place is squeaky clean, which is always important when you're about to eat!" wrote Yelper Anna M. "My girlfriend ordered the Summer Poke bowl with shrimp and I ordered the hot stone bibimbap with beef. Both extremely delicious."

And Stephen K. tipped off other diners: "Best seafood pancake I've had. But the real gem is their watermelon soju drink. It's quite good, but it's also literally the most alcohol per dollar I've ever had in NYC... It's a whole watermelon filled with soju. The price honestly is probably a menu typo. Go now before they raise it."

Swing on by to try it for yourself: Bap is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
