Krispy Kreme brings back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day weekend

What's better than a pot o' gold? Maybe free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year!

This weekend, Krispy Kreme is offering green original glazed doughnuts as well as a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Through Sunday March 17, the doughnut chain is offering a green version of their classic glazed treat.



Every purchase earns someone a chance to win a golden pass - that means one free dozen original glazed donuts per month until St. Patrick's Day 2020.

Here's how you can find your local shop.
