Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed doughnuts return for one week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed doughnut - for one week only.

From April 22-28, participating shops will offer a zesty spin on the original glazed doughnut.



On May 6, Krispy Kreme will also start selling summer fruit-inspired doughnuts including pineapple, key lime and strawberry.

