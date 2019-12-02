Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme releases new holiday-themed doughnuts for December

Krispy Kreme released three new holiday-inspired doughnuts.

The North Carolina based company said its Reindeer, Present and Santa Belly doughnuts will be available through December 24.



The Reindeer doughnut is Krispy Kreme's original glazed dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar piece eyes.

The Present doughnut is a green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The Santa Belly doughnut is filled with chocolate creme, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkles and decorated with a belt like one Santa Claus would wear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknckrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
AccuWeather Alert: Updated snow totals for winter storm
States of emergency as snow accumulates across NY area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal abused boy in New Jersey in 1990s
Show More
Cleanup continues after sewage backup floods Queens homes
Police: LI man held boy at knifepoint, demanded sex acts from woman
Victim jumps to escape deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Teen recorded girl in restaurant bathroom on Long Island: Police
More TOP STORIES News