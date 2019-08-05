krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme releases Reese's filled doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme will sell two new doughnuts that combine chocolate and peanut butter.

The Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut will be a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme dipped in fudge icing and topped with a Reese's peanut butter drizzle.

The Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut will be a Original Glazed chocolate doughnut filled with chocolate peanut butter kreme dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle.

The doughnuts will be sold for a limited time.

Find your local Krispy Kreme here.



This video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpeanut butterfooddoughnutskrispy kremecandydonutschocolate
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme opens redesigned shop with doughnut-infused ice cream
Sweet treat: Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Krispy Kreme releases 3 fruit-flavored doughnuts for summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where is this girl's family?
Teen's body found after disappearing while swimming in NYC
Exclusive: Man shot in parking dispute tells his story
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
R. Kelly facing new charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
Show More
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Research does not support blaming mass shootings on mental illness
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
Officers honored for saving 3-year-old from drowning
More TOP STORIES News