Krispy Kreme to open 6 new stores in New York City, including Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Krispy Kreme fans can put their dessert cravings to rest!
The famous doughnut chain is expanding and opening six new locations in New York City, including a brand-new flagship store in Times Square.
The 4,500-square-foot space will stay open 24 hours a day.
Currently, the North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme's only location in the city is at Penn Station.
That shop will reopen on Thursday after it was shut down earlier this month for remodeling.
The other new locations will reportedly include stores in the Financial District, the Bronx near Fordham University, Harlem and the Upper West Side.
