Kung Fu Tea brings bubble tea and more to New Springville

Photo: Kung Fu Tea/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and juice and smoothies has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2655 Richmond Ave., Suite 6503 in New Springville, the fresh arrival is called Kung Fu Tea.

This chain has multiple locations in New York and across the country. Choose between a large selection of different teas, including hot teas, milk teas, slushies, coffee and yogurt drinks.

Kung Fu Tea has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lana X. wrote, "My favorite is the wintermelon tea with bubbles, it never disappoints and the tapioca from Kung Fu Tea is to die for!"

Kung Fu Tea is now open at 2655 Richmond Ave., Suite 6503., so head on over to check it out.
