FOOD & DRINK

LaCroix lawsuit: Sparkling water company denies its uses cockroach insecticide ingredient

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit from Beaumont Costales alleges LaCroix contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients, claims LaCroix's parent company National Beverages has denied. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CHICAGO --
LaCroix has denied claims in a class-action lawsuit that its sparkling water, billed as "innocent" and "100 percent natural," contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County, Illinois, by the law firm Beaumont Costales, alleges that testing found other artificial ingredients in addition to linalool, the insecticide ingredient.

"These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool," Beaumont Costales wrote in a release. The firm claimed LaCroix and its parent company "intentionally misled consumers into believing LaCroix (is) all-natural in order to drive sales of the product."

LaCroix denied the allegations on social media, writing that the flavors in its products are "derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors."

"All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural," the company added.


LaCroix doubled down on its refutation of the allegations late Friday, writing on social media: "We've heard your comments and want to address all the misleading allegations. LaCroix sparkling water is a healthy beverage. All ingredients in LaCroix are natural."

The FDA has no specific guidelines for use of the term "natural" in food marketing, though the agency has said that it expects the term to mean "nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added to, a food that would not normally be expected to be in that food."

Experts said consumers shouldn't jump to conclusions about the claims in the lawsuit.

"The consumer should not be alarmed by this lawsuit. The compounds under discussion occur naturally and citrus beverages like orange juice and lime juice," Roger Clemens, adjunct professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Southern California, told ABC News.

Beaumont Costales filed the class-action suit on behalf of Lenora Rice and others who claimed they were injured by ingredients in the popular sparkling water. In addition to damages, the firm is seeking to "stop LaCroix from falsely labeling and promoting its products as natural."

National Beverages, LaCroix's parent company, called the lawsuit's allegations "false, defamatory and intended to intentionally damage National Beverage and its shareholders" and said in a release that it will "vigorously seek actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthlawsuitclass action lawsuitwateru.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Neighborhood Eats at Adda Indian Canteen
Craving Korean eats? Here are 3 new spots to try in New York City
Tuck in to Turkish eats: 3 new spots for doner and more in New York City
Oslo Coffee Roasters opens the door to Valhalla in the West Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police arrest suspect in Freeport rape
21-year-old woman dead after being shot in neck in Brooklyn
LIVE: Debate before Senate vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation
No winner: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $470 million
Construction worker struck on Gowanus Expressway
Elderly woman killed when SUV jumps curb on Upper East Side
8 sickened in 2nd cluster of Legionnaires' in Manhattan
Students burned during science experiment at Bronx school
Show More
Yankees lose to Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of ALDS
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
More News