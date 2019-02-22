FOOD & DRINK

Langkawi brings Malaysian fare to Borough Park

A new Malaysian restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Langkawi, the fresh addition is located at 5323 Eighth Ave. in Borough Park.

The spot offers a lineup of authentic Malaysian dishes, as well as a few Thai- and Indian-inspired bites. Expect selections like sizzling beef in a black pepper sauce; jumbo prawns stir-fried in coconut butter; Indian roti pancakes filled with egg and served with a spicy curry sauce; and Thai shrimp salad. There's also a slew of soups, and fried noodle or rice dishes. (Check out the full menu here.)

Langkawi has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Linh L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 27, wrote, "I ordered the prawn mee noodle soup. I was surprised at how good my meal tasted. Usually the shrimp would taste soggy or have a weird texture due to sitting in the broth, but the shrimp served in this bowl was fresh and had a crunch to it! Chicken slices were nice and tender, not chewy or rubbery at all! They take cash only for the time being, so make sure you have cash!"

Yelper Darrel F. added, "We ordered Hainanese chicken with rice, and beef stew curry with noodles. The beef stew curry with noodles was our favorite. It was spicy and flavorful. The beef chunks were tender and not fatty."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Langkawi is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
