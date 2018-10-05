FOOD & DRINK

LaCroix denies lawsuit claiming its product contains cockroach insecticide ingredient

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit from Beaumont Costales alleges LaCroix contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients, claims LaCroix's parent company National Beverages has denied. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CHICAGO --
LaCroix has denied claims in a class-action lawsuit that its sparkling water, billed as "innocent" and "100 percent natural," contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County, Illinois, by the law firm Beaumont Costales, alleges that testing found other artificial ingredients in addition to linalool, the insecticide ingredient.

"These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool," Beaumont Costales wrote in a release. The firm claimed LaCroix and its parent company "intentionally misled consumers into believing LaCroix (is) all-natural in order to drive sales of the product."

LaCroix denied the allegations on social media, writing that the flavors in its products are "derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors."

"All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural," the company added.


Beaumont Costales filed the class-action suit on behalf of Lenora Rice and others who claimed they were injured by ingredients in the popular sparkling water. In addition to damages, the firm is seeking to "stop LaCroix from falsely labeling and promoting its products as natural."

National Beverages, LaCroix's parent company, called the lawsuit's allegations "false, defamatory and intended to intentionally damage National Beverage and its shareholders" and said in a release that it will "vigorously seek actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthlawsuitclass action lawsuitwateru.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Oslo Coffee Roasters opens the door to Valhalla in the West Village
Williamsburg welcomes a brick-and-mortar location for Bushwick-based Braven Brewing
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes to win new contest
Recall issued for hams shipped to NY from NC company
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
Man slashed in Times Square during possible dancer fight
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury reaches verdict, to be read at 1:45 p.m.
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Senate votes to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Whisper
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
Show More
Man arrested in NYC attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Mom charged with assault after 1-year-old girl dies, son hurt
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
LI karate teacher accused of sexually abusing teen student
Suspect caught on camera in Brooklyn sex assault
More News