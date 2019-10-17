Lay's releasing new 'grilled cheese & tomato soup' chips

Maybe this will get you into the fall mood.
Forget pumpkin spice. Lay's is selling grilled cheese and tomato soup-flavored potato chips.
According to Lay's, the new chips are "reminiscent of one of America's favorite homemade meals."
The recipe pairs the buttery, cheesy goodness of a classic grilled cheese with the slightly sweet and creamy nature of tomato soup.
You can get them for a limited time only.
The new fall flavor will be available on Monday starting at about $3.50 a bag.
