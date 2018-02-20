RESTAURANTS

'Le Sia' Brings Beijing-style Street Food To The East Village

Kimchi and lime crawfish. | Photo: Le Sia/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Chinese cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Le Sia, the new addition is located at 11 E. 7th St. (between Taras Shevchenko Pl & Cooper Sq) in the East Village.

This new spot--which recently opened in the former Surma Ukranian Shop--specializes in Chinese barbecue, seafood and an assortment of kebobs, according to a statement on its Facebook page.

On the menu, look for dishes like spicy Dungeness crab with crawfish, spicy lobster, grilled scallops with glass noodles, beef or lamb skewers, lamb kidney skewers, grilled pigs feet, beef tendon skewers, spicy mung bean jelly and more.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Henry Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 10th, said: "Can't heap enough praise on this place. Situated just south of the main St. Marks strip, this cozy little restaurant is an awesome addition to the rapidly shrinking roster of good Chinese restaurants in Manhattan."

Yelper Manna C. added: "I was pleasantly surprised by Le Sia. I had originally intended to go to Le Sia for their skewers. Little did I know that they sold seafood (shrimp, crawfish, crab legs) by the pound with different sauces and varying levels of spiciness."

And Shiwen T. said: "Their chef Zac sat down to chat with us. Turns out he used to work at Da Dong, the high-end Peking duck restaurant. Zac is a Beijing local with great ideas to bring creativity to this traditional Beijing street food: hot and spicy crawfish + skewers."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Le Sia is open Thursday-Saturday from 4:30pm-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 4:30pm-1am.
