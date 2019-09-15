HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- At Loquito Taco Arabes, Chef Stephen El-Hassan is challenging the culinary scene by combining the best of Lebanese and Mexican cuisine.
"When I was thirteen, I started cooking with Mexican line cooks, chef's, busboys, and those were the guys that taught me how to cook. My father was born in Lebanon, so I really wanted to showcase what Lebanese food is all about but using Tacos as the vessel," said Chef El-Hassan.
Loquito, which started as a pop-up at O'Bagel, is now established at their permanent location on Washington Street where clients can enjoy of their bowls and signature tacos which include: the tahini mole, poblano verde and the avocado falafel tacos.
"It's about putting advanced flavors into a comfortable setting. It's about doing what hasn't been done before, modernizing it and just being creators," said El-Hassan.
Chef El-Hassan is pleased by the warm welcome Loquito has received and is looking forward to diversify the menu seasonally and serve clients late-night during the weekends.
"A lot of people are excited to try it but a lot of people are also intimidated to try it. I welcome everyone to give us a chance and try us," said El-Hassan.
To hear more amazing stories of community leaders in our area, join ABC7 in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Loquito: New Jersey's Lebanese-Inspired Taqueria combines the best of two cultures
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News