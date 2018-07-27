Let there be light: new Szechuan spot Lumos Kitchen debuts in the West Village

Hungry for upscale Szechuan cuisine? A second location for East Village spot Lumos Kitchen has you covered. The fresh addition for the project of chefs Hok Chin and Wei Jun Li is located at 38-40 Carmine St. in the West Village.
On the menu, expect to find elevated versions of dim sum dishes, like the lump crab meat spring rolls, wagyu beef in flaky puff pastry, and pork soup dumplings with foie gras and black truffle. Or look for entrees like the savory Sezchuan chicken served over okra with spicy sesame sauce.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"I had the spicy wontons and the pickled pepper fish filet... both stunning," wrote Yelper Patrick M., who was the first to review the new restaurant on July 9.
And Yelper Lianyu L. added, "You can feel that they really put thought into every dish and if you know Chinese, you would enjoy the name of the dishes."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lumos Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
