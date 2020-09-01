Levain Bakery to launch line of frozen cookies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers know about Levain's cookies, and now more Americans will, too.
The bakery is about to open its first location outside of New York in mid-September in Washington DC's Georgetown neighborhood.
Levain is also launching a line of frozen cookies that will be sold at a grocery store chain in Texas.
Levain's cookies weigh in at six ounces each - with a crisp outside and gooey inside.
