Levain Bakery to launch line of frozen cookies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers know about Levain's cookies, and now more Americans will, too.The bakery is about to open its first location outside of New York in mid-September in Washington DC's Georgetown neighborhood.Levain is also launching a line of frozen cookies that will be sold at a grocery store chain in Texas.Levain's cookies weigh in at six ounces each - with a crisp outside and gooey inside.----------