coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: LI chefs, restaurant workers join together to help during crisis

By
BLUE POINT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- When restaurants closed their doors last month, the impact was not only felt by diners. There's also an enormous financial impact on the industry.

A Long Island man has found a way to put some chefs back to work while helping others.

Ryan Carroll, 26, was working as a chef in New York City. When everything changed, he, like many other hospitality workers, were suddenly out of work. So, he returned to his family's Long Island home and improvised.

"I started thinking in a different way, everything fell apart," Carroll said. "I had two options, stay home and quarantine or bring chefs back to work."

That transitioned into Carroll's Kitchen after recruiting other out-of-work chefs and restaurant workers. They're cooking affordable meals for delivery, while operating out of a local restaurant, Bistro 25 East in Blue Point.

"I started assembling a team, every department," Carroll said.

"We all come from different parts, Manhattan, Brooklyn. He developed a great team," said James DeStasio, of Carroll's Kitchen.

And through that teamwork, Carroll's Kitchen expanded to providing meals to nursing homes and health care workers at Long Island hospitals.

"We've hit a lot. We're trying to hit every hospital," DeStasio said.

"They're working 24 hours straight, or forget to eat," Carroll said.

In just over three weeks, Carroll's Kitchen has provided more than 2,000 meals. They've gotten great feedback.

"A lot of love," Carroll said. "It's a really good feeling."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksuffolk countyblue pointcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
LI sergeant dies of COVID-19 months before 20th anniversary
Mom meets baby after delivering while in coma from COVID-19
Belmont Stakes could still go on this year after season delayed
LI non-profit offers unlimited free laundry for health-care workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY Pause extended until May 15
'Horrific' death toll at NJ nursing home
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
NJ schools closed until May 15 as toll rises
No pools: NYC details budget cuts amid $7.4B loss in tax revenue
LI sergeant dies of COVID-19 months before 20th anniversary
Show More
Mayor warns NYC needs fed help to meet basic needs
WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies
Medical pot smokers advised to seek alternatives during pandemic
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
Couple stranded in US with kids in Vietnam during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News