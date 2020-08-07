Food & Drink

Long Island Dominican Restaurant creates mofongo dishes in honor of Hispanic baseball players

By
HEMPSTEAD, New York (WABC) -- When Hector Henriquez pictured the "American Dream," he always imagined he would be living it out on a baseball field, pitching for one of the Major League teams. In the Dominican Republic, baseball is the main sport that every kid plays growing up, hoping to become as good as Alex Rodriguez. Henriquez played every day, practicing his pitches and keeping his hopes up for his dream to come true.

Henriquez, unfortunately, developed an injury in his arm and had to pursue his second passion, cooking. Henriquez and his wife, Martha Caro, opened "El Mofongo" in Hempstead in 2017. They knew they wanted to bring to the community authentic Dominican-style food and baked goods. One of the most popular dishes is mofongo.

"In Long Island, we went to various places and nobody did a good mofongo, to be honest with you," Caro said. "I said, "you know what your mofongo is so good, is so moist.'"

Mofongo is made from fried green plantains that are mashed together with additional ingredients including garlic, cheese, and a protein of choice. Henriquez wanted to honor his love of baseball and cooking by naming various mofongos on his menu after Hispanic baseball players. One of his most popular mofongos is named after the former first baseman for the Red Sox, David Ortiz, better know as "Big Papi."

Hector and Martha had to close their restaurant for at least three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but once they reopened they had a line wrapping around the block from their loyal customers returning for the great food.

"We don't have much Dominican food here and he's so great at what he does," Caro said. "I said it's good to bring the culture in this town especially in Hempstead."

Watch the first-ever Virtual Dominican Day Parade, Sunday at 1 p.m, on abc7ny.com.

---------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhempsteadcommunity journalistlatinaabc7nyfyi latinfyi latin foodneighborhood treatslong islandlatinofoodfamilyrestaurantcommunitydominican republicoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chancellor, Mayor give update on NYC schools reopening
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Thousands still in the dark as heat wave returns after Isaias
Looting, property damage reported in Downtown Chicago; shots fired at police
AccuWeather: Steamy start to the work week
Police arrest host after breaking up 300 person party in NJ
Triple shooting at Bedford-Stuyvesant NYCHA complex
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: Concern over states in Midwest, South
Long Island beaches red flagged after shark caught by fishermen
Infant among 4 hospitalized after vehicle flies off road, rolls over
Georgia school in viral crowded photo has 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
More TOP STORIES News