Lil'Sister makes Park Slope debut with Melbourne-inspired coffee program

Need a new place for your caffeine fix? Lil'Sister, a new Australian coffee shop offering hot drinks, healthy breakfasts and more, has the stuff. Co-owners Ryan De Remer and Luke Woodard, who also own Sweatshop Coffee in Williamsburg, will have the location at 336 Flatbush Ave. in Park Slope until at least October.
De Remer told Brooklyn Daily that the Lil'Sister space will also play host to art events, talks and meditation classes during its April to October run.
On the drinks menu, expect to find mostly espresso-based choices like a flat white and the sparky -- a double shot of espresso mixed with fresh tonic water. For food, the duo plan to offer healthy fare like granola bowls, avocado on toast and some heartier options like the grilled cheese with pickled onions.
With just one review so far, Lil'Sister has already made a positive impression.
Madison G., who reviewed the new spot on May 11, said, "The best avo toast and coffee! Awesome space, lots of color and cool art gallery space in the back with plenty of room. Perfect place to grab lunch near Prospect Park - good vibes!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lil'Sister is open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
