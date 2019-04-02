Liv makes Astoria debut, with salads and more

A new spot to score salads and acai bowls has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Astoria, called Liv, is located at 31-86 37th St.
Try the Harvest bowl, with kale, wild rice, roasted chicken, goat cheese, sweet potatoes, beets, apples, toasted pumpkin seeds and balsamic vinaigrette. Or, you can build your own by picking a base, four toppings and a homemade dressing. You can complement your meal with a homemade beverage, like beet ginger lemonade, honey citrus iced tea or green tea.
The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22, wrote, "Astoria finally has a very good healthy option with the new fast-casual salad spot, Liv. In addition to salads they also have bowls and toasts, all of which are super fresh and delicious."
And Chris wrote, "I had this for lunch four times already! Their ingredients are super fresh and tasty. Especially that sweet potato toast and the GOAT! All their drink options are refreshing too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Liv is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
