Live like royalty at NYC's most luxurious afternoon tea

NEW YORK (WABC) --Even though Prince Harry's hitched, Americans have still the chance to live like British royalty at this Midtown hotel's luxurious afternoon tea.
The Baccarat Hotel, named after the crystal brand that adorns its chandeliers, hosts one-of-a-kind afternoon tea services in Grand Salon, complete with its very own tea sommelier, Gabrielle Jammal.
"You forget that you're in New York. You almost feel like you're a princess or queen when you step in," Jammal said.
Baccarat offers four unique tea services, ranging from $65 to $200 per person.
Each represents a client in Baccarat's history. The Prince of Wales service is more traditional, serving finger sandwiches and scones on a three-tier platter.
Those really wanting to treat themselves should opt for the Tsar Nicholas II service, which pairs tea with caviar and champagne.
Jammal said she curates her tea like a wine list by highlighting tasting notes, leaf origins and distributors.
"I walk you through it and make just a simple cup of tea a really special experience," she said.
You can find the Baccarat Hotel at 28 W 53rd Street. Click here for more information on afternoon tea services.