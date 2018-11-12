FOOD & DRINK

Lobster Gogo makes Financial District debut, with seafood and more

Photo: Lobster GoGo/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score seafood and fast food has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to the Financial District, called Lobster GoGo, is located at 190 Front St.

On the menu, look for lobster, crab, tuna, salmon, shrimp rolls and salads. Patrons can order the GoGo combo roll that combines lobster, shrimp and crab, or opt for the roasted garden vegetables with sushi diced tuna that includes diced yellow-fin tuna sashimi with scallions, capers, spicy Thai chilies, fresh herbs and soy dressing. Add a cup of lobster bisque or cap the meal with a sweet toffee cookie.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Dexi Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 6, wrote, "I had a deep sea lobster roll and it was great. There was a lot of lobster meat in the roll, more than other lobster rolls I had before. I would definitely recommend!"

Yelper added, "This is the best lobster roll in New York! It looks exactly like the picture and I've never had a lobster roll with such generous volume of fillings. It's so delicious."

Head on over to check it out: Lobster GoGo is open from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
