Loki Charms are 'mischievously delicious,' limited-edition cereal sells out in seconds

By Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA -- Lucky the Leprechaun is always worried someone will take his Lucky Charms cereal. But this time, he has someone to really worry about. Loki.

The Marvel villain is temporarily taking over the "magically delicious" cereal.

Loki has turned it into Loki Charms which are, of course, "mischievously delicious."

The Marvel-General Mills collaboration celebrates the release of the Disney+ series "Loki."



The show starring Tom Hiddleston premiered Wednesday on the streaming service.

Hiddleston is even featured on the Loki Charms box.

Only 3,500 boxes of the cereal were available for purchase, not in grocery stores, but online.

To get your hands on the limited-edition green box, you had to visit MischievouslyDelicious.com starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The boxes ,selling for $4.99 each, sold out in seconds!

Would "Thor Charms" have sold out as quickly?



It's not yet known if more boxes of Loki Charms will become available in the future.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
