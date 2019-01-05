FOOD & DRINK

Long Island City gets a new whiskey bar: The Huntress Whiskey N' Wings

Photo: The Huntress Whiskey N' Wings/Yelp

A new whiskey bar and beer bar, offering chicken wings and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Long Island City, called THE HUNTRESS whiskey n' wings, is located at 2403 41st Ave.

On the menu, you'll find a variety of barbecue and other American-style dishes like venison pot pie, chicken wings and prime rib. Try the canard au van with seared duck breast, cranberry and orange chutney, roasted potatoes, mushrooms and pan sauce.

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Nathalie S. wrote, "Really happy to have this new addition to the neighborhood. This is a really cool space, with good music and a friendly atmosphere. The poutine was awesome and we loved the sticky wings."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: THE HUNTRESS whiskey n' wings is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
